GROVE CITY – A New Castle man has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment from the Grove City sewage treatment plant.
Riley Patrick Hunt, 21, remains in Mercer County Jail on 89 charges filed Nov. 4 by Grove City police.
Police on Sept. 23 visited the wastewater treatment plant at 900 Greenwood Drive to take a theft report, according to court documents.
Two job site supervisors contracted by the borough to work on the plant expansion project reported the theft, noting that the job site is fenced in and secured.
The stolen items totaled $13,407.70 and included saw, drills, jackhammer, batteries and more, the two men said, adding that they may be marked with “POE” for Penn-Ohio Electric.
Police saw two cuts on the fence that looked recent, and it was large enough to walk through.
At 2:05 a.m. Sept. 22, the Mercer County DUI Task Force was operating a sobriety checkpoint on South Center Street, Grove City. Hunt drove through the checkpoint and was issued a warning for driving with an expired inspection. Police reported that he left the checkpoint heading for the Greenwood Drive area.
At 8:44 a.m. Sept. 22, police were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the borough’s compost site, which is at the end of Greenwood and next to the sewage treatment plant.
The caller said someone was sleeping in the vehicle. When police arrived, no one was in the vehicle, which was parked near the hole cut in the treatment plant fence.
The vehicle’s license plate and description matched Hunt’s car, a light-colored Chevrolet Cavalier that had gone through the DUI checkpoint.
Police asked one of the job site supervisors if Hunt had ever worked at the Greenwood Drive plant. The supervisor said Hunt worked there in July, when he was employed by a laborer’s union. Hunt stopped showing up for work after a few days.
Police viewed surveillance video footage from the plant. At 5 a.m. Sept. 21, a Chevrolet Cavalier can be seen entering an access road to the compost site.
A suspect can be seen inside the fence, making several trips to carry items through the hole cut in the fence. The same suspect returned the morning of Sept. 22, taking more items.
Police on Oct. 2 spoke with a deputy from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, who reported that her father received a Facebook message from Hunt on Sept. 21 stating that he had some tools he was selling.
State police on Oct. 4 apprehended Hunt on a warrant issued by New Castle police. Hunt admitted to the tool theft.
When asked if it was possible to recover any of the stolen items, Hunt said “probably.”
Hunt told police that the man who has the saws lives by a corn field, and he didn’t know his name.
Grove City Borough Manager Vance Oakes said on Monday that none of the stolen items belong to the borough.
The borough will ask the courts for restitution to cover the cost of the damaged fence – likely a few hundred dollars, he said.
These charges were held to the Mercer County Court of Common Pleas during a preliminary hearing Dec. 4 with District Judge D. Neil McEwen, Pine Township: burglary, two counts each of criminal trespass, institutional vandalism and criminal mischief, and 82 counts and theft by unlawful taking.
Hunt’s common pleas arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Jan. 28 with Judge Daniel F. Wallace. He is being held on $25,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.