Grove City Area School District is hosting several meetings on Monday night, including a work session with a revised format.
First up is the 5:30 p.m. public hearing to review the proposal to close Highland Primary Center.
Highland students will be moving to Hillview Elementary School in the fall, so the closure is a formality, said Lee McCracken, school board president.
The hearing will be followed by the standing committee for education services at 6 p.m., which will be held in room 413 of the high school.
Committee members will be reviewing the high school’s program of studies and code of conduct for the 2020-21 school year.
The committee has quite a few items on its agenda, so they decided to hold their meeting separate from the work session, when the other committees will meet, McCracken said.
The work session will start at 7 p.m., and board members will begin by discussing how committee meetings should be formatted.
“It’s going to be a little different compared to last time,” he said.
The Jan. 7 work session started with each committee breaking off into its own meeting in the board room, which made it difficult for the public to hear what was being discussed in each committee.
Following the work session, Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel with the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said that that format excluded the public and posed a potential violation of the state’s Open Meetings law, also known as the Sunshine Law.
The board wants to be transparent, said McCracken, who has gotten some suggestions on how the work session should be organized moving forward.
“That’s the key,” he said
The agenda for the work session had yet to be finalized as of Friday morning, and he hopes it will be posted to the district’s website over the weekend at www.grovecity.k12.pa.us
The public hearing and the work session will be held in the the board conference room at the district’s main office, 511 Highland Ave., Grove City.
