A Mercer woman is accused of lying about someone having a knife outside a Grove City nursing home.
Amanda Rae Dewey, 36, of 548 E. Market St., was charged Thursday by Grove City police with false reports to law enforcement and recklessly endangering another person.
Police were called at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday to Quality Life Services, 400 Hillcrest Ave., for a report of a woman wearing a mask and waving around a knife, police said in a news release issued Friday.
Police found the alleged suspect in the parking lot. They determined that the woman was an employee of the facility, and that the report about the knife was fictitious.
The false report called in to police was made by Dewey, who had been having a dispute with the employee.
She made the report in an attempt to get the woman in trouble, police said.
Dewey is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing at 2:30 p.m. April 15 with District Judge D. Neil McEwen, Pine Township.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.