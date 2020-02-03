A Harrisville woman has been accused of stealing nearly $100,000 from her elderly mother.
Dina M. Graff, 49, of 3127 state Route 208, was charged Jan. 17 by Polk police with eight counts of theft by unlawful taking, nine counts of receiving stolen property, and seven counts of forgery.
Graff was arraigned Jan. 22 by District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey, Seneca, and she is free on bond. Her preliminary hearing with Lowrey is set for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 12.
Police on July 10 received a complaint from one of Graff’s sisters. A large part of the $200,000 their mother got in 2015 was embezzled, and about $5,000 was left, the woman said, according to court documents.
Police met with Graff’s two sisters. Both have power of attorney for their mother, who lives in Clintonville and is in declining health.
Their mother’s bank records showed that $80,572.94 was transferred from her account to Modern Muscle Car, and that checks were written by people other than the two sisters.
Graff had access to their mother’s checkbooks, the two women said.
A search warrant for the bank records showed that money was wired on May 18, 2017, to Modern Muscle Cars in Florida.
Six checks from the account totaling $13,450 were written in 2017 and 2018 to: Commercial Truck and Hydraulics, Graff’s husband’s company; Dina Graff; and Graff’s daughter.
After police obtained a search warrant, Modern Muscle Cars sent information about the 2017 transaction showing that they sold a 2018 Sundowner to Graff’s son and husband.
Bank records also showed that Graff was a signer for her mother’s account from April 2, to July 16, 2019.
A woman who helped care for Graff’s mother a year or two ago told police that Graff had her mother sign her name to blank checks.
Police concluded that Graff took advantage of her mother’s dementia to use her money without authorization for herself and her immediate family.
