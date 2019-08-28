SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP – Volant Mill Winery is getting closer to expanding its business in Springfield Township.
“We hope to break ground this fall,” owner Bryan Rhodes said on Tuesday.
He attended Monday night’s Springfield Township Planning Commission meeting to share plans for Libations Winery, which will be located off of state Route 208 adjacent to Wendell August Forge.
Planning commission members approved the land development plan. The next step is for township supervisors to review the plan and vote on it, he said.
Volant Mill Winery, founded 15 years ago, currently has two locations – one in Springfield on the opposite side of 208 in front of Grove City Premium Outlets, and another in the heart of Volant.
The wine is made in Volant and Fredonia, and production will be part of the Libations Winery property.
Rhodes is not yet sure what his plans are for the existing retail and production facilities, but he’s excited to be offering what he hopes to be a “festive experience.”
“We’ve got some things coming up our sleeve,” he said.
Libations Winery will have wine, beer and distilled spirits, entertainment, food, an outdoor area, and a venue rental space.
The building will measure 12,000 square feet, and Hudson Construction is the general contractor.
Patrons will enter the property via the access road that leads to Wendell August Forge.
“It’s a huge investment. It’s been a long time coming,” Rhodes said.
He might eventually expand the venue space and add five acres of vineyards and a large pond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.