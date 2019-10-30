GROVE CITY – Grove City Borough Council is seeking a grant to help with the borough’s plans for a new water treatment plant.
At a special meeting Oct. 9, council approved applying for a $998,000 state H2O grant from the Commonwealth Financing Agency, said Vance Oakes, borough manager.
The grant would go toward construction costs for a new plant, which will be built at Grove City Memorial Park.
At the Oct. 21 council meeting, council members learned that the permit documents for the plant have been submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
Designs for the plant are expected to be presented to council before the end of this year, said John Kovacs of Gannett Fleming Inc., the borough’s engineering firm.
Engineers are also preparing the H2O grant application, he said.
During previous discussions about the plant, borough members have said that they’re interested in building the structure toward the back of the park near the former Girl Scout lodge, which is no longer in use.
Grove City’s water is currently treated at two buildings – one at Harvard and Park streets, and another at the park next to the high school.
A new plant would replace both buildings and cost $9.5 million. A rate study will be completed, and funding sources need to be secured.
