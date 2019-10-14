MERCER – The Mercer County Bureau of Elections has scheduled the following public sessions for voters to practice on the new paper ballot voting system that will be deployed in November:
• Oct. 15 – 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Greenville Senior Service Center, 45 Alan Avenue (in Riverside Park), Greenville.
• Oct. 16 – 5 to 7 p.m., Mercer County Courthouse Assembly Room, Mercer.
• Oct. 17 – 10 a.m. to noon, Shenango Valley Senior Community Center, 220 North Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage.
• Oct. 29 – 10 a.m. to noon, McQuiston Center by the Park, 29 Railroad St., Sandy Lake.
•. Oct. 30 – 2 to 4 p.m., Grove City Senior Community Center, 301 South Broad St., Grove City.
The system will also be set up daily for public use in the Bureau of Elections at the courthouse, except when demos or poll worker training are scheduled. Visitors should call ahead at 724-662-7542 to ensure availability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.