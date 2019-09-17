A nonprofit agency that trains residents to help with emergencies is looking for more volunteers.
The Western Pennsylvania Community Emergency Response is hosting a series of four training sessions starting Monday, Sept. 16, said Marty Pottinger, director of the group’s Ministry in Action team and coordinator for Grove City area volunteers.
This Monday’s session and the Monday, Oct. 21, session will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at American Legion Post 584, 1975 Leesburg Grove City Road, Springfield Township.
Sessions set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays Sept. 21 and Nov. 2 will be held at the Springfield Township municipal building, 406 Old Ash Road.
The Western Pennsylvania CERT group formed in 2017, and its members may be called to help first responders during emergencies like severe weather events or man-made disasters, like a chemical spill, Pottinger said.
The group’s main goal is to train people to help themselves and others.
He joined soon after reading about the group in an article pu blished in Allied News.
“It took a couple of months to get trained,” he said.
He recommends that volunteers attend all four training sessions. The cost is $25, which includes materials and a one-year membership with Western Pennsylvania CERT.
Volunteers are trained by Federal Emergency Management Agency staff – CERT was designed by FEMA – on situations like fire suppression, first aid, search and rescue, team organization, traffic control, and more.
Volunteers have vests that identify them as CERT members.
As director of Ministry in Action, Pottinger helps coordinate local resources, and he assists places like churches with securing CERT training and creating emergency plans.
The western Pennsylvania arm of CERT has about 30 active volunteers spread out over 26 counties, and more help is needed.
There is a junior program for younger teens, and there are administrative roles for volunteers who are physically unable to perform certain tasks.
“We need people to help spread the word,” Pottinger said of recruiting and marketing opportunities.
Western Pennsylvania CERT hasn’t been called out to an emergency since he joined, but the members keep up-to-date with their training through monthly meetings. Those are held at 7 p.m. every third Monday at the American Legion.
Pottinger noted this his volunteer work with CERT has led him down a new career path – he started working for Superior Ambulance as an emergency medical technician earlier this year.
“That sparked an interest,” he said.
For more information or to sign up for the training sessions, call Marty Pottinger at 814-319-3611, visit www.westenpacert.org or “Western Pennsylvania CERT” on Facebook, or email miaa@westernpacert.org
