SLIPPERY ROCK – The 17th annual Slippery Rock VillageFest will be held Saturday.
The event is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the downtown area, which will be filled with food, vendors, kids’ activities, live entertainment, games, and more.
Organized by Slippery Rock Development, this festival has something for everyone, and admission is free.
Opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on Main Street will feature the national anthem, followed by the Community Champion Award.
A cornhole tournament with cash prizes will be held at noon in Gateway Park.
The Giant Eagle Kids’ Zone will have face painting, balloon art, a magic show, Hula Hoop contest, and games.
At the gazebo, 16 Eyes will play at 10:30 a.m., and No Bad JuJu takes the stage at 2 p.m. Bring a blanket or chair.
Festival-goers can also paint a pet rock, enjoy food and demonstrations from local businesses, and visit with area organizations, whose booths will line Main Street.
Campbell Bus Lines will provide shuttle service from Slippery Rock University’s East and West Lake parking lots to Main Street between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The Slippery Rock Swim Team will sponsor a dunk tank challenge with local “celebrities” like Slippery Rock Mayor Jondavid R. Longo.
For more information, visit “Slippery Rock VillageFest” on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.