The January edition of Valley Voices, scheduled to be included with today’s Allied News, has been delayed. This is due to the continuing shipping issues as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Home subscribers and magazine single sales will be affected by the delay.
We will have Valley Voices delivered to home subscribers and vendors as soon as we take delivery. We apologize for this inconvenience.
For questions, call Valley Voices at 724-981-6100, option 7, or email info@valley-voices.com.
