GROVE CITY – The Grove City Area United Way is offering microgrants of up to $100 to its member agencies in response to COVID-19. The money must be used to buy cleaning supplies above and beyond normal purchases.
The hope is that the agencies can better sanitize their organizations and help stop the spread of the virus, United Way Executive Director Amy Foley said.
The Grove City Area United Way recognizes that there may be increased need for assistance with utilities, rent, mortgage, paying for medication, food, and more.
The United Way’s board of directors is encouraging its member agencies that provide critical services to those impacted by the virus to apply for Venture Grant funding to help with unexpected expenses.
Venture Grant applications will be reviewed as they are submitted and determinations made on a case-by-case basis.
Anyone with a non-emergency health and human service need can call 2-1-1, which is a call center staffed 24 hours a day designed to help people connect with local resources.
2-1-1 was brought to Mercer County through a partnership between the Grove City Area United Way and the Mercer County United Way, and recent financial support has come from the Mercer County commissioners.
