United Way honors Dorothy McMillen

GROVE CITY AREA UNITED WAY | ContributedUnited Way honors Dorothy McMillenRepresentatives of the Grove City Area United Way visited Dorothy McMillen, seated, to share the news that she is this year’s Community Service Award recipient. McMillen is the intake coordinator for the Christian Assistance Network in Grove City, and she’s been active with the GFWC Grove City Woman’s Club and with community and funeral dinners at East Main Presbyterian Church and. The United Way’s spring awards luncheon and annual meeting has been postponed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. A story about the award published in Allied News April 4 included a photograph misidentified as McMillen.

