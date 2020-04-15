Representatives of the Grove City Area United Way visited Dorothy McMillen, seated, to share the news that she is this year’s Community Service Award recipient. McMillen is the intake coordinator for the Christian Assistance Network in Grove City, and she’s been active with community and funeral dinners at East Main Presbyterian Church and the GFWC Grove City Woman’s Club. The United Way’s awards luncheno and annual meeting has been postponed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. A story about the award published in Allied News April 4 included a photograph misidentified as McMillen.
United Way honors Dorothy McMillen
Obituaries
Heinrich "Hank" Rogers Houghtaling, 84, passed away at Trinity Living Center, Grove City, at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020. Hank was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on July 28, 1935, to Clarence Phelps and Anna Buck Houghtaling. He married Evelyn A. Umlauf on Nov. 5, 1961. Together, they had two…
Heinrich "Hank" Rogers, 84, Grove City. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by CUNNING-HAM FUNERAL HOME Inc., 144 S. Pitt St., Mercer.
Tom HOLMES, 72, of Vero Beach, Fla., formerly of Grove City.
Anna Marie BLAKE, 91, of Grove City.
