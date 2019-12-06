PINE TOWNSHIP – Property taxes in Pine Township are holding steady for another year while a sewage rate increase is on the table.
Township supervisors on Monday night adopted the 2020 budget, which Chairman Richard Stachel said is comparable to this year’s spending plan.
Revenues total $1,428,325, and expenses are projected to be $1,233,515. Real estate taxes will remain at 1 mill.
Supervisors will vote Jan. 6 on a proposal to raise sewage rates. That meeting, which is also the annual reorganization meeting, is set for 7 p.m. at the municipal building, 545 Barkeyville Road.
The increase is being recommended because Grove City borough is increasing its sewage rates for the township, said Dan Goncz, the township’s engineer.
Pine Township’s sewage is treated by Grove City’s wastewater treatment plant, which is undergoing an extensive renovation and expansion.
If approved, the flat fee for the average sewage customer would be $45.82 per 5,000 gallons, and $9 per 1,000 gallons used over the 5,000-gallon mark, said Goncz, who did not have the current rates on hand.
Residents not connected to the system would pay a flat rate of $56.93, up from about $53.
In related budget news, supervisors in November agreed to increase the fire tax from 1 to 2 mills; Stachel and Joe Holmes voted in favor of the resolution with Jeanine Thompson voting “no.”
That increase will help cover the cost of fire equipment, supervisors said after the meeting.
In other business at Monday’s meeting:
• Supervisors and several firefighters discussed plans to secure a loan to buy a new fire truck in 2020.
• Members of the fire department noted that it’s time to renew the contracts with the municipalities the department covers – Pine, Liberty and Wolf Creek townships. The terms are still being discussed.
• Supervisors said that they plan to appoint Roger Shaffer as the township’s new solicitor starting in 2020. He’ll be replacing Timothy McNickle, who has served the township for more than 30 years and is cutting back on his services, supervisors said.
• Holmes announced that he’s stepping down as the township’s emergency management coordinator, a position he’s held since 1985. Jim Thompson will be taking over the post.
This month also marks the end of Holmes’ time as a township supervisor. Bill Pritchard was elected in November to serve as the newest supervisor, which is a six-year term; he ran unopposed.
