Property taxes in Springfield Township are expected to remain the same next year while a sewer rate increase is being proposed.
Township supervisors have already approved the preliminary budget for 2020, and they will vote on the final version at their monthly meeting set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, said John Trant, the township’s acting administrator.
The proposed spending plan totals $821,186. Real estate taxes are 7 mills, and the fire service tax remains at 1.5 mills.
There’s an increase of $2 in sewage rates per equivalent dwelling unit for both residential and commercial customers, Trant said.
That revenue is needed for maintenance and system operations, including upgrades like the gravity sewer project.
Sewage rates went up by $2 per EDU for this year. There was also a 1 mill property tax hike for 2019.
The township is also preparing to start work on Old Mercer Road; that project includes stormwater improvements, he said.
The tentative budget shows that the township expects to receive $387,386 in real estate taxes in 2020, and $250,000 in earned income taxes.
General government expenses are $226,431; public safety costs are $25,100; highways, roads and streets are $242,823; planning and code enforcement, $61,650; debt service for the township building loan, $16,072; and personnel, $63,257.
There will be $817,532 worth of expenses from the capital fund for items including the second phase of the multi-modal trail – part of which is being covered by a PennDOT grant – and safety improvements to U.S. Route 19.
The sewer fund shows a budget of $501,379; and the fire fund, $178,861.
