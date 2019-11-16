SLIPPERY ROCK – The third suspect wanted in a Slippery Rock Township armed robbery that left one man with a fractured skull is in police custody.
Troy L. Moon, 21, of Slippery Rock, turned himself in, and he remains in Butler County Jail following an arraignment Wednesday morning with District Judge William S. O’Donnell, Slippery Rock.
His preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. Nov. 27 with O’Donnell. Moon failed to post $250,000 bond.
Also in Butler County Jail are the two other defendants: Xavier A. Brown, 21, and Duy Q. Nguyen, 22, of Slippery Rock.
The trio is accused of the Nov. 7 robbery, which reportedly happened at an apartment in the 100 block of Harmony Road. They were allegedly trying to steal money from the victim, a 24-year-old Pittsburgh man, police said.
State police were called that evening by Grove City Medical Center staff regarding a patient with severe head trauma, according to the criminal complaint.
The man told police about an incident that happened at the apartment, where he had arranged to meet a friend – Nguyen – to “resolve some past issues.”
The two began to argue, and the man called another friend to pick him up. The arguing continued, and Nguyen pulled out a firearm, police said.
The Pittsburgh man wrestled with Nguyen over the gun when another man came up behind him and hit him in the head.
The victim was also hit in the head with the gun, which discharged inside the apartment. He also said that one of the suspects stole $100 from his pocket.
Witnesses told police that they saw three men run out of the apartment; one of them had a gun. They saw another man with blood on his shirt.
They reported hearing a scuffle and one gunshot, and one of the apartment tenants said that he had permitted the three suspects to record a music video in the living room.
Police report that tenant said Nguyen told him not to say anything to police; Brown told him that the trio planned on robbing the victim, and he apologized for the incident.
Witnesses said the incident may have been related to drugs, police said.
Moon, Brown and Nguyen were each charged with recklessly endangering another person, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, simple assault, harassment, and two counts each of aggravated assault and robbery.
Brown and Nguyen were returned to Butler County Jail after failing to post $250,000 bond during arraignments held Nov. 8 with O’Donnell. Their preliminary hearings were also set for 1 p.m. Nov. 27.
