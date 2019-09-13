THINGS TO DO
CONCERTS
• The Butler County Symphony Orchestra hosts a special chamber concert at 3 p.m. today, Sept. 14, at the symphony office in Butler. Cassandra Eisenreich, BCSO flautist and Slippery Rock University professor of music; Paige Riggs, SRU professor of music and cellist; and pianist Dr. Liana Harron will perform. Admission is a suggested donation of $5.
• Cellos in Harmony will be held through Sunday, Sept. 15, in Harmony. A creative cello workshop with Eugene Friesen and Cello Fury will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Sept. 14, followed by a 7 p.m. concert at the Historic Harmonist Barn with Friesen, Fury and New Friends.
Friesen performs again at 10 a.m. Sept. 15, at the Mennonite Meeting House. These events are sponsored by the Harmony Museum with the support of its Ruch Memorial Music Fund. Info: Visit harmonymuseum.org or call 724-452-7341.
• Blackwood Theater, 118 Blackwood Lane, Harrisville, presents “City Lights,” a Dave Wickerham classic and a silent film starring Charlie Chaplin, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. Tickets are $30 and reservations are required by calling 724-735-2813
• The Friendship Presbyterian Community Center, 886 New Castle Road, Slippery Rock, hosts its Second Saturday Concerts. Snacks and dessert will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by music at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. LifeGate Band performs today, playing country and bluegrass Christian music, plus some original material.
FESTIVALS
• Slippery Rock VillageFest will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, on Main Street in Slippery Rock. There will be children’s activities, crafts, food, vendors, farm market, music and more.
Info: Call 724-794-2338 or visit www.slipperyrockpa.org
• The final WaterFIre Sharon event of the season will be Saturday, Sept. 21, throughout downtown Sharon. Starting at 2 p.m. there will be entertainment, food and arts and crafts vendors. Sharon Historical Society will hold history walks of the East Hill neighborhood at noon, 2 and 4 p.m., starting at Daffin’s Candies, 496 E. State St.
Braziers of logs will be set ablaze in the Shenango River at dusk to cap off the day. Most activities are free.
Info: waterfiresharonpa.org
FUNDRAISERS
• Armstrong has kicked off the second annual Avenge Hunger Month food drive to provide food and other resources to community food pantries. As part of their ongoing Breaking Bread initiative, donations can be dropped off at local Armstrong stores throughout the month of September, which is National Hunger Action Month.
Armstrong’s goal is to collect 60,000 pounds of food. Armstrong employees will also volunteer at local food pantries to help with the mission to feed the hungry. Studies show that hunger exists in every county in America and one in five children is at risk of hunger.
The local Armstrong office is at 123 Industrial Drive, Grove City. Food donations can be dropped off through Oct. 4 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays.
• Grace Harvest (Church of God of Prophecy), 2396 Leesburg Grove City Road, Springfield Township, holds a stuffed pork chop dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. today, Sept. 14. Cost is $10 for adults, and $5 for ages 5 to 12. Meal includes mashed potatoes, vegetable, cole slaw, drink and dessert.
For take-out and delivery orders, call 724-734-1171.
• Barkeyville United Methodist Church hosts a chicken dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Cost is by donation. Meal includes baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, applesauce, dessert and beverage.
• Grove City Christian Academy’s sixth annual fundraising banquet will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Grove City Country Club. Proceeds will benefit the school’s expansion project and a new sports and athletics program.
There will be a silent auction, and the guest speaker is Jon Kolb, former Pittsburgh Steeler and Super Bowl champion.
Info and tickets: Call the school at 724-458-5253.
• The Mercer/Lawrence Heart Walk will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 21, at Pearson Park in Neshannock Township.
Info and registration: Visit www.heart.org/mercerlawrencewalk
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Slippery Rock Community Library hosts these programs and events:
» The American Occupational Therapy Association’s National School Backpack Awareness Day will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. It is being organized by the students of Slippery Rock University’s doctor of occupational therapy program.
Learn how to choose, pack, lift and safely carry your backpack. There will also be coloring activities. Info: Email Emma Wilford at exw1026@sru.edu
» Story time is held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the library, and Thursday at the Harrisville borough building.
» Digital skills workshops on various topics are held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Slippery Rock Community Library is at 465 N. Main St., Slippery Rock. New expanded hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Info: Call 724-738-9179 or visit www.slipperyrocklibrary.com
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» The Girls’ Night Out Bad Moms Pajama Potluck for ages 21 and up will be held at 5:30 p.m. today, Sept. 14. Bring a dish to share and BYOB. Put on your pajamas and grab your pillow to watch “Bad Moms.”
» Miss Heather’s Charm School for young ladies in grades six through eight meets at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.
» Chess Club for grades one and up meets at 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
» Pokémon Club for grades one and up meets at 10 a.m. Saturdays. Bring your cards and a friend.
» The Lego Club for grades one and up meets at 3:30 p.m. Mondays.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
• Mercer Area Library hosts these programs and events:
» The Friends of the Library have organized a volunteer workday on the library grounds at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
» This month’s book discussion group will talk about “Cork Dork” by Bianca Bosker. They meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18. Copies are available at the circulation desk.
» The Mercer County Conservation District will discuss signs of fall at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. Call the library to register.
Mercer Area Library is at 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. It is open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 724-662-4233, email mercerarealibrary@zoominternet.net or visit mercerarealibrary.org
OPEN HOUSE
• Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employees at the Mercer County maintenance garage, in partnership with American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2102, will hold the 24th annual open house from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 215 N. Maple St., Mercer.
The day will include a variety of interactive displays and safety demonstrations by PennDOT, and more than two dozen other vendors.
Returning to this year’s event will be a “Paint the Plow” exhibit, which features snow plows painted by students from local high schools. Attendees will have a chance to select for favorite plow by voting with pennies and other monetary donations. Proceeds benefit the State Employees Combined Appeal, an annual workplace charitable giving campaign for commonwealth employees.
The PennDOT Worker’s Memorial will be also be on display to raise work zone safety awareness. There will be 89 posts, one for each PennDOT employee who died in the line of duty since 1970.
The Shenango Valley Animal Shelter will accept donations of supplies and pet products during the open house, and PennDOT will have information about employment opportunities.
OUTDOORS
• An outdoor cooking demonstration with grilled pizza will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, in the Kildoo picnic area at McConnells Mill State Park, Portersville.
PROGRAMS
• The Mercer County Historical Society hosts its History in the Making Roundtable on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 119 S. Pitt St., Mercer. David James will discuss genocide from 1941 to 1945. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program runs from 7 to 9 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
Info: Call 724-662-3490, email info@mchspa.org, or look to visit www.mchspa.org
• As part of the Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at Clarion University, Andres Lara, better known as “The Cuban Guy,” will present “How to Move Forward When You Feel Like Quitting” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, in the multi-purpose room of Gemmell Student Center, Clarion campus. The presentation, sponsored by The Office of Student Minority Services, is free and open to the public.
Lara was born in Cuba but escaped and came to America when he was 16. Arriving with only the clothes on his back and not speaking the language, he was able to build himself and achieve success in life. He will share his experiences and how he overcame life’s challenges.
Info: visit www.TheCubanGuy.com
SENIOR CENTERS
• The McQuiston Center by the Park in Sandy Lake is holding AARP driving courses for first-timers from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, and Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Call the center at 724-376-3608 to save a seat.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• The Butler County Farm Tour will be held today, Sept. 14, in the western and central part of the county.
Info: Call 866-856-8444 or visit www.VisitButlerCounty.com/FarmTour
• The Shenango Valley Area Scale Modelers – IPMS/USA present SVASMCON 35, the 35th annual Plastic Model Contest and Exhibition on Saturday, Sept. 21, at VFW Post 1338, 439 E. State St., Sharon. Doors open to the public at 8 a.m. Admission is $3; children under 12 are free.
Info: Vsvasm.webs.com
• Marcellus Outreach Butler sponsors the sixth annual Go Green Electric Car Show will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in the parking lot of the Cranberry Square Shopping Center, 1000 Cranberry Square Drive, Cranberry Township.
Admission is free. Come and talk to electric car owners and manufacturers, or share your own experience with electric cars.
Info: Visit www.gogreenfestival.com
VETERANS
• The Butler VA Health Care System is hosting a town hall meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the auditorium at the Abie Abraham VA Healthcare Clinic, 353 N. Duffy Road, Butler. Veterans and their family members and the public are invited to learn more about veterans’ programs and operations.
