PINE TOWNSHIP — A teenage boy is accused of issuing a threat by social media.
The 17-year-old posted a “threatening image” on his social media account, where it was publicly visible, state police said Wednesday.
Police said the boy made the threat at 2:02 p.m. Jan. 23.
In a search of the boy’s home, police said they found “fruits of the crime.” Investigators plan to file charges of making terroristic threats.
The police report indicates that Grove City High School was targeted in the threat, but district Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Finch said that was not the case.
Finch said administrators contacted the district’s police department to examine the threat because the boy is a student at the high school.
But the boy did not communicate the threat while on school property. Finch said Grove City Area School District police determined that the threat was not school-related and referred the investigation to state police.
However, the superintendent said that doesn’t mean Grove City officials and police did not take the threat seriously.
If a threat is made against the school, the protocol dictates an investigation by district police, notifying students and parents, and determining whether a lockdown is necessary, Finch said.
“It’s not a victimless crime,” Finch said.
He didn’t have further details about the nature of the threat because it wasn’t a school matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.