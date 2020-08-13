GROVE CITY – The Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum is hosting a cemetery walk at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17 at the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Rain date is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the cemetery, also known as the Beloved Disciple Cemetery and the Gill Road Cemetery.
To reach the cemetery from North Broad Street, turn right at the traffic light on North Street, also known as state Route 208, then turn left onto Gill Road.
Kathy Jack and Jane Cleary will lead the presentation, which will include brief stories about Grove City’s large Italian immigrant community, many of them having been coal miners who helped build the town and nation.
The historical society compares the event to “Our Town” and Edgar Leemaster’s “Spoon River Anthology.”
This local cemetery has many tombstones that feature ceramic portraits of the deceased, such as Bruno Cangemi and Erminia Cianchetti.
Parking is available along the road or at the Pine Township service area lot.
The event is free, though donations will be graciously accepted.
Face masks and social distancing will be appreciated.
For more information, call the Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum at 724-458-1798.
