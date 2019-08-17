Suspect in double murder arrested in W.Va.

A suspect in the shooting deaths of a mother and son in their Crawford County home, has been found in Charleston, W.Va., after a search that included reports of possible sightings in Stoneboro and Florida.
Lt. Autumn Davis of the Charleston Police Department said Jack Elijah Turner, 21, of Cochranton, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals without incident at 1 p.m. at a Greyhound bus station in Charleston. She said the department would not be releasing further details at this time.
Turner is wanted for questioning in the deaths of Shannon Whitman, 49, and her son, Darrin Whitman, 10, who were shot sometime between 6:50 and 10 p.m. Saturday in their home near Guys Mills Road, Randolph Township. Crawford County District Attorney Francis Schultz said Turner is believed to be the victims’ stepson and half-brother.
A gray or silver 2009 Lincoln MKS sedan was reported stolen from the residence. A charge of theft by unlawful taking of movable property has been filed in Crawford County.
A Kwik Fill gas station in Millcreek Township near Erie was robbed at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, with the descriptions of the suspect and the vehicle consistent with Turner and the stolen car. Turner is charged in Erie County with robbery, theft by unlawful taking of movable property, making terroristic threats, prohibited possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon and receiving stolen property, according to court documents.
Stoneboro Police Department posted a warning on Facebook Monday morning advising residents to be cautious while Pennsylvania State Police searched for Turner, who was believed to be in that area. State troopers also searched Sandy Lake Township.
The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office in St. Augustine, Fla., also reported that Turner was spotted three times in the St. Augustine area early Wednesday morning. At about 10 a.m., the sheriff’s office announced that Turner was not believed to still be in that part of Florida.
The department released an update at 2 p.m. Wednesday stating that Turner was in the custody of U.S. Marshal Service in West Virginia.
