A Pine Township man is facing charges in two separate cases of threatening to kill a known victim.
Jeffrey Ferguson, 60, of 60 Centertown Road, was charged on April 9 by Slippery Rock University police with making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct following an incident at the school.
He was charged April 12 by Butler state police with making terroristic threats, defiant trespass and restrictions on alcoholic beverages after an incident in Mercer Township.
All charges were waived to the Butler County Court of Common Pleas during Ferguson’s April 15 preliminary hearing with District Judge William S. O’Donnell, Slippery Rock.
Ferguson was returned to Butler County Jail after failing to post bond. His Common Pleas arraignment for both cases is set for 1 p.m. June 9 with Judge William Shaffer.
In the first case, an SRU employee called campus police at 11:40 p.m. April 8 to report that Ferguson called him to say he’d be waiting for him at his home in the Harrisville area, according to court documents.
Ferguson told the man that he was going to kill him, and shoot him as soon as he pulled into the driveway.
The man called police a second time to report that a white pickup truck matching the description of Ferguson’s vehicle pulled into an SRU parking lot close to where the victim was working.
Ferguson was removed from the vehicle and handcuffed. No weapons were found in the truck.
On April 11, the same man called state police to report that Ferguson was threatening to kill him, and that Ferguson was possibly armed and not permitted on the man’s property in Mercer Township.
Police saw Ferguson’s truck leaving the man’s property, and they conducted a traffic stop.
The man told police about a domestic violence incident involving terroristic threats, confirming that Ferguson was not allowed on the property.
The man told state police that Ferguson made comments to campus police
