Grove City High School student council remains active despite having to maintain social distancing.
“We have been keeping in touch with the whole council,” said Gracie Thomas, vice president.
Classes are being held via remote instruction because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so student council had to make a few adjustments in order to continue conducting business.
They had been meeting at school, typically during the Lunch and Learn period. Now, they’re hosting video meetings with Zoom.
It’s not as efficient as meeting in person, but council still has things to check off its to-do list before the school year ends.
“We’re doing our best in that way,” said Gracie, a 17-year-old junior.
Last week, they voted in favor of donating $500 to the Grove City Community Food Pantry.
“The food pantry is local and helping the students,” she said.
Many of their classmates’ parents are not working right now because of the pandemic, and the food pantry is able to help put meals on the table, said Kenzie Haggart, secretary of student council.
She added that the group organizes events to give back to the community, like a charity concert that was held in 2019.
Student council, which has 21 members in ninth through 12th grade, also raises money by hosting school dances and other activities for students.
They are also trying to arrange something to honor the senior class and recognize their hard work.
In past years, student council hosted a lunch for seniors, but that’s been canceled along with the senior talent show and senior nights for spring sports, said Angelina Valenza, student council president, noting that the council also helped with senior awards.
“We are working on getting senior signs to honor the class of 2020...as well as some way to put on a virtual senior talent show,” said Kenzie, 17, who is a senior.
The money set aside for the senior lunch will be used for the yard signs, which will include the student’s name and photo, said Valenza, an 18-year-old senior.
“They will also get another yard sign that will be displayed at either the high school or the park so the community can get a chance to see all the graduating seniors,” she said.
Being part of student council has led to new friends, and the members miss spending time together and they miss organizing events for the school, Kenzie said.
“We had a busy month coming up, and although it is a lot of work, it is always a lot of fun,” she said.
They also had to cancel Easter egg hunts at the high school and Highland Primary Center, Valenza said.
She’s sad to end the year with fewer events and celebrations, but she’s grateful to have been part of everything student council has done for the school and community.
The Grove City High School student council adviser is Ashley Henshaw, who teaches the Life Transitions class at the high school.
