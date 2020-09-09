HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts is advising the public to stay vigilant against a recently reported phone scam.
The scam involves calls that “spoof” or mimic the AOPC’s telephone number. During the spoof call, known as a family imposter call, the caller claims to be a relative who is in need of immediate funds for bail, fines and other court expenses.
The courts office says it will never place calls or solicit payment by credit card, gift card, or any other means of electronic funds transfer for any reason.
Should you receive a phone call from a number or an individual claiming to be involved with or calling from the AOPC requesting money or payment of fines, fees or court costs, the courts office advises not to provide any sensitive information or forms of payment of any kind.
ANYONE RECEIVING calls of this nature is encouraged to hang up immediately and contact state or local police as well as the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Bureau of Consumer Protection at 800-441-2555 or scams@attorneygeneral.gov
