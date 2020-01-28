Slippery Rock University has announced its schedule of events for Black History Month in February.
Faculty, staff and student clubs and organizations will be hosting discussions, performances, guest speakers and other programs to recognize African American culture.
This year's theme is "Act Now, Join the Movement."
The SRU community is committed to providing a unique look at all aspects of African American culture, said Keshia Booker, assistant director for multicultural development in SRU's Office of Inclusive Excellence, or OIE.
SRU's Black History Month is coordinated by the OIE, which is also co-hosting some of the events, but the logistics were handled largely by the students.
"Sometimes people zero in on certain aspects of culture that might perpetuate stereotypes, but having such varied programming throughout the month gives the university community opportunities to explore different customs and traditions," Booker said.
Events include:
• Cirque Zuma Zuma at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 in the Smith Student Center ballroom. This SRU Performing Arts and Lecture Series event features African dance, acrobatics, tumbling and live music in what has been called an "African-style Cirque du Soleil."
• An opening reception for "A Sin of Omission" at 6 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Martha Gault Art Gallery. The exhibit runs through Feb. 27 and features the work of of Pierre Bowins, highlighting the Black American diaspora missing in the history of graphic design.
• Black History Month Kickoff at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 4 in the Smith Student Center ballroom. This is hosted by OIE with refreshments, music, artwork and other entertainment.
• "Wild 'n' Out" comedy show at 7 p.m. Feb. 5 in the Smith Student Center ballroom; hosted by Black Action Society.
• Our Shared Shelf: "The Pretty One" at 6 p.m. Feb. 5 in the Smith Student Center Women's Center lounge. This is a book club-style discussion of "The Pretty One," and is hosted by the Women's Center and Pride Center.
• Rock the Vote at 5 p.m. Feb. 6 in the Smith Student Center Theater. This voter registration event is hosted by the OIE and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Chapter at SRU.
• "Brian Banks" movie and discussion at 4 p.m. Feb. 7 in the Smith Student Center Theater; hosted by the OIE and Slippery Rock Student Government Association.
• SRU Dance Theatre Winter Dance Concert "State of Being" at 2 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at Succop Theater at Butler County Community College, Butler.
• Black History Month Keynote Speaker: Yusef Salaam at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 in the Smith Student Center ballroom. This is hosted by the Black History Month Speaker Committee and features Salaam, a member of the Central Park Five – a group of five men who were wrongly convicted of the 1989 assault and rape of a woman in New York City.
• "Beyond the Bus: The Lifelong Activism of Rosa Parks" at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in room 210 at Spotts World Culture Building. This discussion is hosted by Phi Alpha Theta, the Gender Studies Club and the Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance at SRU.
• "What is Black Love?" at 5 p.m. Feb. 11 in room 319 at the Smith Student Center; discuss African American relationships during this session hosted by Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.
• NAACP Founders Day Celebration at 5 p.m. Feb. 12 in room 319 at the Smith Student Center SSC; hosted by the NAACP Chapter at SRU.
• Frederick Douglass Institute Discussion Series at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in room 321 at the Smith Student Center; hosted by the FDI with information about receiving FDI grants.
• "Cuts and Convos: A Barbershop Experience" from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Smith Student Center ballroom; KINGS Org will offer free haircuts and refreshments.
• Paint and Sip at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Smith Student Center ballroom; SSC; hosted by Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity with painting and refreshments.
• Steel City Step Show at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 15 – The National Pan-Hellenic Council at SRU is sponsoring a bus trip to the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall in Pittsburgh for a night of stepping, a dance style rooted in black history.
• "Am I Still Black If?" at 5 p.m. Feb. 17 in room 116 at Vincent Science Center; BSA hosts a discussion about African American stereotypes.
• "An Evening with Soledad O'Brien: Her Life Stories" at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 in the Smith Student Center ballroom. The SRU Performing Arts and Lecture Series hosts this free event featuring O'Brien, an award-winning journalist, entrepreneur and host of the weekly syndicated political show "Matter of Fact."
• "Before the Central Park 5, the Scottsboro 9" at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 20 in room 111 at the Eisenberg Classroom Building. The history department hosts a discussion about nine African American teenagers accused of rape in Alabama in 1931.
• "Rock Talk: Men of Color in Today's America" at 6 p.m. Feb. 20 in the Smith Student Center Theater; hosted by the Women's Center and Pride Center.
• "My Name Isn't" at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 20 in room 321 at the Smith Student Center. This discussion about stereotypes of African American women is hosted by QUEENS Org.
• Sunday Service at 5 p.m. Feb. 23 in room 142 in the Advanced Technology and Science Hall; worship service hosted by the Chosen Generation Gospel Choir.
• "Securing the Bag" on Feb. 25 in the Smith Student Center ballroom; time to be announced. This entrepreneurial fair is hosted by the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity with information about five African American-owned businesses.
• Black Queen on Feb. 26 in room 102 at the Vincent Science Center; time to be announced; discussion hosted by QUEENS Org.
• Ebony Ball at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Smith Student Center ballroom; enjoy dinner, dancing and an awards ceremony hosted by BSA.
• BSA departs for cultural immersion trip to Atlanta on Feb. 28.
All Black History Month events hosted at SRU are handicapped-accessible and sign language interpreters are available upon request by calling Booker at 724-738-4440.
For more information, contact the OIE at 724-738-2700 or oie@sru.edu
