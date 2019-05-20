SLIPPERY ROCK – The Slippery Rock Farmers Market opens for the season this weekend.
“People get to know who’s growing their food,” said Becky Lubold, market manager.
Starting today, the market will be set up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays in Slippery Rock’s Gateway Park along state Route 108 between Elm and South Main streets.
The market, which is sponsored by the Slippery Rock Development events committee, is held rain or shine, and visitors can park in the Gateway Park lot.
Most vendors set up under canopies, though it may be canceled if the weather is severe with thunder and lightning.
The final market day will be held in October, with the date to be determined.
The market aims to support local growers and makers. All produce sold at the market is grown locally.
“It will be fresh, and it will be local,” said Lubold, who is in her seventh year managing the market.
May’s features include early spring greens, herbs, radishes, asparagus and rhubarb, plus vegetable, fruit and flower seedlings and plants.
Vendors will also be selling fresh foods like pasture-raised beef, free-range chicken, pork sausage, eggs, goat milk fudge, organic juice blends, honey, jelly, and baked goods.
The number of vendors and the items they sell change each week, depending on availability and the growing season.
“There’s a lot new this year,” she said.
Breezy Ridge Acres of Jackson Center will be selling raw honey and beeswax products.
Thomcy’s Cafe, which is located next to the park, will have ready-to-eat or carry-out meals at the market; they’ll be made with products from local growers.
Lubold is also looking into having food trucks come to the market.
Local artisans and crafters will sell handmade items – natural soaps, hair and skin products, jewelry, decorative pieces, and more.
Live music, guest speakers, and displays will be scheduled throughout the market season. The Slippery Rock Community Library and the Slippery Rock University Macoskey Center have some children’s activities in the works.
Rock Jazz will perform today; the EASE band with Dave and Steve Hosa and friends plays May 25; and the Butler County Master Gardeners will discuss gardening on June 1. Music is set for 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lubold wants the market to become “the place to be” on Saturdays in Slippery Rock, with people hanging out for a while and meeting with friends.
She’ll be posting regular updates on Facebook, and she’s also looking for more volunteers to help run the market.
“We’re getting bigger,” she said.
For more information about the market, or to volunteer or sign up as a vendor, visit “Slippery Rock Farmers Market” on Facebook, call 724-374-3276, or email srcfarmersmarket@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.