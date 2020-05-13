A Slippery Rock business is looking for help with its plan to celebrate Grove City High School seniors.
Mystery Mayhem Escapes and Axe Throwing, owned by Scott Jones and Brenda Munsch, is hosting an event on May 31 at the Starlight Drive-In in Butler, according to information released by the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce.
The state of Pennsylvania is allowing drive-in movie theaters to open for graduation purposes. Certain guidelines must be followed in accordance with the COVID-19 pandemic response.
A video will be shown on the movie screen with audio over car radios.
Jones and Munsch are looking for donations of decorations, “Class of 2020” T-shirts, banners to hang at the theater, gift certificates or other door prize items, goodie bags, and similar items.
“We are asking for your help to make this a memorable event for these seniors that have already missed so much this year,” they said.
There are 127 students in the graduating class.
FOR MORE information, call 724-496-1144 or 724-541-3533.
