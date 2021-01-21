SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP – Springfield Township supervisors recently approved the budget for 2021.
Supervisors held a virtual meeting on Dec. 28 to adopt the budget, which totals $742,245.
Real estate taxes are 7 mills, and the fire service tax is 1.5 mills. There is no increase to those rates.
The budget does include a sewer rate increase of $2 per equivalent dwelling unit. The flat fee for residents is now $59 a month, and the flat fee for commercial customers is $80 a month.
The township has been raising rates by $2 each year for the past few years to help fund sewage expenses.
Supervisors also approved a 1 percent wage increase for all township employees, effective Jan. 1.
In other township business, the supervisors reorganized on Jan. 4. Dave Swartz is chair, and Tim Stiffy is vice chair. The third supervisor is Joe Mattace.
The supervisors meets at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday and third Monday of the month.
Meetings are currently being conducted remotely. For more information, call the township building at 724-748-4999, or visit springfield-mercer.org
