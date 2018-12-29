A dance party, hiking, and a dip in the lake are just a few ways to ring in the new year in the Mercer County area.
Grove City Community Library is hosting its second annual Family Noon Year’s Eve Disco Dance Party from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31.
“We had so much fun last year,” said Heather Baker, director of children’s programming at the library, 125 W. Main St., Grove City.
Many families don’t stay up until midnight, so this event is a fun way for all ages to celebrate the arrival of 2019.
There will be hats, noisemakers, music, disco ball, photo booth, crafts and more.
“And the ball drops at noon,” Baker said, referring to balloons that will come down from the ceiling.
The library will provide drinks, and guests are asked to bring snacks to share.
They are also encouraged to bring a donation for the Grove City Area Pet Rescue, like cat and kitten food, collars, bowls, cleaning supplies, trash bags, disposable gloves, or monetary contributions.
About 50 people attended last year’s event, and Baker is looking forward to having a good time. Registration is not required.
For more information, call 724-458-7320.
Harmony marks new year with German Silvester celebration
The historic town of Harmony holds its 12th annual Silvester event on Dec. 31 starting at 3 p.m. A ball drop and fireworks will mark 2019 in German time – at 6 p.m.
Harmony was founded by Germans 214 years ago. New Year’s Eve is known as “Silvester” in Germany, named for the ancient feast day that commemorated the fourth century Pope Sylvester I, who died on the last day of 335.
The family-friendly event includes activities sponsored by the borough of Harmony and the Harmony Museum and organized with the help of local businesses. It also serves as a fundraiser for the museum and Harmony’s parks.
Shops and restaurants will have specials, the museum will host tours, and there will be face painting and live music at Bottlebrush Gallery.
There’s a Christmas wreath tossing contest for kids under 10, and a Christmas tree tossing contest for adults and older children. The contests start at 3 p.m. in the museum’s driveway, and there will be prizes.
A 5K race starts at 3:30 p.m., and a one-mile fun run begins at 4:15 p.m. Register online at runsignup.com/Race/PA/Harmony/Silvester
For more information about the Silvester, call 724-452-7341, visit www.harmonymuseum.org or email hmuseum@zoominternet.net
Polar Plunge at Stoneboro Lake
The fourth annual Polar Plunge will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 1, at Stoneboro Lake, with proceeds benefitting Stoneboro Celebration Days.
Participants are encouraged to collect at least $25 in pledges; forms are available at Dye’s Ashland Station, or by emailing William Everall at weverall@gmail.com
Event T-shirts are $15 and must be ordered before Tuesday.
Groups of eight or more can register as a fundraiser, and they’ll receive half of the money that their team raises.
New Year’s Eve at the Baldwin-Reynolds House
Voodoo Brewery and the Venango Valley Inn are sponsoring a celebration from 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1, at the Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum, 639 Terrace St., Meadville.
Wear your best attire or dress in the style of the Great Gatsby. There will be live music, drinks, hors-d’oeuvres, and a countdown to midnight with a champagne toast.
Tickets are $15 for members of the Crawford County Historical Society, or $40 for non-members – which includes a one-year membership.
For more inform ation, call 814-333-9882, visit www.baldwinreynolds.org or check out the museum’s Facebook page.
Still time to see holiday light display
Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland, a drive-through Christmas light and musical display, runs through Sunday, Jan. 6, at the Big Butler Fairgrounds, 1127 New Castle Road, Prospect.
Hours are dusk to 10 p.m. For more information, call 888-321-7547 or visit www.ShadrackChristmas.com
Hike Jennings on NYE
Jennings Environmental Education Center, 2951 Prospect Road, Brady Township, holds a First Night Hike at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31.
The hike will be led by Jennings’ staff and cover about one mile on prairie side trails, crossing varied terrain. It is considered “easy” for those able to cover the distance, and the trails may be under winter conditions.
The event wraps up just after midnight with hot cider and cocoa around a a campfire. There is no fee, and registration is encouraged.
Meet in the parking lot at the Prairie Trails area of the park. Dress for the weather with sturdy, water-resistant shoes.
For more information or to sign up, call 724-794-6011 visit events.dcnr.pa.gov or email jenningssp@pa.gov
Hike at Pymatuning and Moraine on New Year’s Day
First Day Hikes will be held Jan. 1 at Pymantuning State Park, 2660 Williamsfield Road, Jamestown, and Moraine State Park, Portersville.
The Pymantuning hike runs from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Watch for birds along the lake shore, learn about the history of torpedo testing at Westinghouse Bay, search for wildlife, and finish the hike with hot chocolate. Meet at the environmental classroom at the Jamestown Marina.
At Moraine, the hike goes from 1 to 4 p.m. Join the Butler Outdoor Club on the North Country Trail starting at the bike rental lot, 157 North Shore Drive, Portersville.
Hikers can follow routes ranging from one mile to five miles. Dress for the weather, and bring your own water and snacks. Friendly dogs on leashes are welcome.
