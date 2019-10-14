SLIPPERY ROCK – The Slippery Rock Area School District is continuing its series of meetings to share information and seek input on possible building renovations.
The first meeting was held Sept. 18 at the high school. The next charrette is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Slippery Rock Area Elementary School.
All four of the district’s school buildings are being examined, and community members and school families are encouraged to attend.
Charrette – meetings for stakeholders, such as community members – will also be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays Nov. 20 at Moraine Elementary School, Prospect, and Dec. 18 at the middle school.
Attendees are welcome to take self-guided tours of the buildings before each meeting starting at 5:15 p.m.
A representative of Eckles Architecture and Engineering, New Castle, which is developing a feasibility study, will help with the meetings.
Interested community and staff members are asked to RSVP by Monday, Oct. 14, by visiting the Slippery Rock Area School District website at www.slipperyrock.k12.pa.us and clicking on the “Community” tab a top of the main page. Click the “Building and Renovation Charrette” tab.
