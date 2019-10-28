SLIPPERY ROCK – The second annual Slippery Rock-Con will be held at a new location with a three-day schedule full of games, demonstrations, contests, and more.
“I’m very excited,” said Karen Pierce, director of the Slippery Rock Community Library.
The event is a fundraiser for the library, and this year’s convention has a bigger lineup than the first one, which was held in 2017 at the rec center at Slippery Rock Community Park.
The event was not held in 2018, when the library moved into its new building.
Slippery Rock-Con is set for Friday, Nov. 1, through Sunday, Nov. 3, at Camp Bucoco, 150 Bu Co Co Lane, Slippery Rock.
The convention opens at 1 p.m. Nov. 1; 8 a.m. Nov. 2; and 8 a.m. Nov. 3, with programming starting one hour after the doors open each day.
On Nov. 1 and 2, programming ends at 11 p.m., and the doors close at midnight. On Nov. 3, programming ends at 6 p.m., and the event wraps up at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for one day, or $25 for all three days; tickets can be purchased at the event. The organizers have been working hard to keep the cost low for attendees, and this is one of the most affordable conventions in the region, said Ron Rummell, lead coordinator.
This event will have something for everyone, and it’s family-friendly. Camp Bucoco, which is a Boy Scout camp, will provide a unique backdrop for indoor and outdoor activities.
“You have a whole different setting and atmosphere,” he said.
The schedule includes cosplay, tabletop and card games, live action role-playing, trivia contest, light saber demo, and vendors. Simplified Meals by Ginger will be selling food.
There will be cosplay panels, and costume contests for all ages. The Nerd Couple Cosplay will be on hand, Rummell said, with Pierce adding that all convention attendees are encouraged to dress up.
“It’s neat to see how much effort they put into their costumes,” she said.
More than 70 different games will be available throughout the weekend – a great opportunity to try out something new, Rummell said.
Organizers are looking forward to having a larger area for activities like the live action role-playing groups.
“They have a whole adventure planned,” Rummell said.
Other highlights include: A panel at 3 p.m. Nov. 2 with Maxx Sterling, who will explain live action role-playing; a workshop on drawing dragons with illustrator Ralph Maiello at 9 a.m. Nov. 3; and several light saber demonstrations with Outer Rim Praxeum.
“The nighttime is spectacular when they light up the swords,” Rummell said.
Rummell hopes that this event will help more people discover everything the library has to offer.
“The library’s more a sense of community,” he said.
For more information about Slippery Rock-Con, visit the event Facebook page, or contact Slippery Rock Community Library at 465 N. Main St., Slippery Rock, by calling 724-738-9179 or visiting www.slipperyrocklibrary.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.