GROVE CITY – The Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce and Olde Town Grove City are asking community members to help shine a light on local businesses and organizations.
The Social Media Blitz is planned for Thursday, April 23, when people will be encouraged to create and share signs to remind businesses that they haven’t been forgotten during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re all in this together... Let’s bring this back up to everybody’s minds,” said Lisa Pritchard, marketing chair for Olde Town Grove City. “These are our neighbors. These are our friends.”
Many businesses are temporarily closed because of COVID-19 restrictions. The state’s stay-at-home order has been extended to May 8.
This project is a fun activity for people of all ages and an easy way to show your favorite business or organization that you care, said Pritchard and Beth Black, the chamber’s executive director.
For Thursday, choose at least one business that you want to highlight, then decorate a sign that includes the name of the business and a positive message.
For example, name your favorite restaurant or shop, and say how you can’t wait to come back. Families could also sing a song or record a video, Pritchard said.
“It’s just a way to have a little bit of fun,” she said.
Take a photo of you and your sign, and post it to your social media accounts with #WeLoveGCBiz and tag the chamber and Olde Town: @GCChamberPA and @OldeTownGroveCity.
Participants are welcome to share their photos on the chamber and Olde Town pages, which will be sharing the submitted pictures, Black said.
And don’t forget to “like” and share other #WeLoveGCBiz posts on Thursday.
Pritchard came up with the idea while trying to think of a specific project that would encourage local business owners.
She’s seen similar photos on social media, and soon got the chamber on board.
These businesses bring charm and quality of life to town, and they support nonprofits.
“We want to bring a little bit of heart to the businesses,” Pritchard said.
She’ll be making a sign for the Guthrie Theatre to remind people about the arts. Pritchard is director of marketing and grants for Veritas Arts, which runs the theater.
The chamber has continued to work on ways to maintain its commitment to the community, and this collaboration is part of that effort, Black said.
“We’ve amped up our social media presence,” she said, noting positive Facebook posts.
With so many businesses being closed, Thursday’s Social Media Blitz is more important than ever, the two women said.
When regular activities are allowed to resume, they hope people will make an even stronger effort to shop and buy local.
The chamber and Olde Town are also hoping to reschedule some events they’ve had to postpone æ the chamber’s ribbon-cutting ceremonies, Eggs’n Issues, and the Working Women’s Luncheon, and the Olde Town Wine Walk.
Also, the chamber’s website has a section that lists local businesses and organizations with information about whether they’re opened during this time, and which restaurants are offering takeout or delivery orders: grovecityareachamber.com/covid19
