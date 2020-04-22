GROVE CITY – The COVID-19 pandemic has put a few things on hold in Grove City, while other projects are moving forward.
Borough council members held their monthly meeting on Monday night via teleconference, discussing topics like construction and community events.
A quorum of council members was present at the borough building while the others dialed in.
Council members approved the extension of an emergency declaration for the borough; it was set to expire on Monday, April 20, said Borough Manager Vance Oakes.
It will end when Gov. Tom Wolf lifts the stay-at-home order for Pennsylvania, which is projected to be May 8.
The declaration states that there is a situation that has endangered the health, safety and welfare of a substantial number of residents, and it gives elected officials the authority to perform certain actions in response to the emergency.
Borough engineer Dan Goncz reported that the wastewater treatment plant project is slated to wrap up by early June.
Some construction projects in Pennsylvania have been stalled due to the virus, the contractor on the project got a waiver to continue, Goncz said.
The sewage treatment system is being expanded and renovated, and it serves customers in Grove City, Harrisville and the townships of Liberty, Pine and Springfield.
Sewage is coming through the new facility, and it’s running well.
On-site job conferences have been canceled for now as a safety precaution, Goncz said.
The borough has also been discussing a new water treatment plant, but it’s not the right time to sell bonds to help fund the project.
Council still needs to review preliminary designs, he said.
Oakes reported that council was supposed to review bids on Monday for the Liberty Street electric project, but that’s being delayed until the May 18 council meeting at the soonest.
Council member Mary Kay Mattocks, head of the annual Grove City Strawberry Days Festival, said a decision will be made on May 1 whether to hold the event this year. It’s scheduled for June 12 to 14.
Council canceled the 5K Walk for Life, an event organized by the Alpha Omega Center.
It was previously approved for May 16 at Memorial Park, but council members felt it was best to remove it from the schedule because of COVID-19 precautions.
“Stay safe. and we’ll get through this,” council President George Pokrant said at the end of the meeting.
In other business at Monday’s meeting, council members:
• Approved a request from Grove City College to hold its homecoming parade on Oct. 3.
• Approved a request from Olde Town Grove City to hold its Wine Walk from noon to 6 p.m. on July 18. It was rescheduled from March.
• Named Jim Thompson the borough’s emergency management coordinator.
• Directed Oakes to survey the borough playgrounds to see where additional lighting is needed.
• Heard from Oakes that PennDOT is planning a 2022 project to refurbish the bridge on Main Street near the Grove City College entrance at Liberty Street.
• Agreed to donate unclaimed and abandoned bicycles that have been turned in to the police station.
• Approved purchase agreements for $67,800 worth of borough equipment that was sold at an auction.
• Approved three change orders for the wastewater treatment project: $13,641.14 to install a flow meter at the primary sludge pumps and connect it to the master system; $6,675.21 for work on the existing digester; and $20,863.30 to install a French drain between the fence and walking trail, where water pools when it rains.
• Congratulated Mayor Randy Riddle for being nominated as vice president of the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs board of trustees.
