Serving up support

ContributedThe Grove City High School girls’ volleyball team hosted its sixth annual Pink Out on Tuesday night in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The junior varsity and varsity teams raised money with a serve-a-thon and gift basket raffle. Half of the proceeds were donated to the oncology department at Grove City Medical Center. Pictured from left are the senior members of the volleyball team along with some registered nurses from the oncology department: front row, Morgan Wentz, Melissa Nagel, Cheryl Graham, Angie Hammel, and Ryan Gubba; and back row, Booster President Jane Filer, Mackenzie Haggart, Katie McDowell, and Megan Jackson.