AT THE SENIOR CENTER
SANDY LAKE – McQuiston Center by the Park, offers these activities:
• Mondays – 8:30 a.m., Wahlberg waffles, Sept. 16; 9 a.m., Pinchole; 10 a.m., Seniorcise; 12:30 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m., AARP refresher, Sept. 9; 1 p.m. AARP First Time class, Sept. 16; and noon to 4:30 p.m., AARP Refresher, Sept. 23.
• Tuesdays – 8:30 a.m., Shuffleboard, Sept. 3 and 10; 8:45 a.m., Shuffleboard, Sept. 17 and 24; 10:30 a.m., blood pressure screening, Sept. 10; 11 a.m. speaker discussing eating color, Sept. 10; 11 a.m. Edward Jones speaks, Sept. 24; 12:30 p.m. bridge, Sept. 3; and 12:30 p.m., 500 cards.
• Wednesdays – 9:30 a.m., euchre; 10 a.m., Seniorcise; 11 a.m., birthday celebration with Sandy and Tom on Sept. 18; 1 p.m., Tai Chi for Arthritis; and 1 p.m., haircuts.
• Thursdays – 9 a.m., Mah Jong; 10 a.m., line dancing ($2); 10 a.m., adult coloring; and 1 p.m. Current Events.
• Fridays – 9 a.m., euchre tourney, Sept. 6; 9 a.m., movie and popcorn, Sept. 20; 9:30 a.m., horse racing, Sept. 13 and 27; 11 a.m. quarter bingo, Sept. 13, 20 and 27; and 1 p.m., quarter bingo, Sept. 6.
Info: 724-376-3608.
