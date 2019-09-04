GREENVILLE – State Sen. Michele Brooks invites residents ages 55 and over to her annual Senior Expo to be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 20 at Greenville Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 63 Conneaut Lake Road, Greenville.
A second Expo will be held in partnership with Rep. Ryan Bizzarro from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 27 at Edinboro Volunteer Fire Hall, 125 Meadville Street, in Edinboro.
Guests will find information and health services at both events, including flu shots, light refreshments, and information on senior housing, safety, health, veterans’ benefits, state and county services, and more.
The Greenville event will also feature a “Support the Troops Collection” in conjunction with Meadville Post 52. Items such as eye drops, lip balm, small packs of tissues, stamps, chewing gum, and beef jerky are welcome. New this year is a special VIP section for veterans, and a truck serving free hot dogs.
Info: 724-588-8911 in Greenville, or email Sen. Brooks at mbrooks@pasen.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.