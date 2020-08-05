Schools cope with a distant melody, masked transit

STONEBORO – How many music students can you fit in a classroom?
Normally, that would be an easy question for Dr. Hendley Hoge, longtime band conductor and superintendent of Lakeview School District.
But with school preparing to resume this month beneath the specter of COVID-19, the answer is elusive amid ever-changing guidelines.
“It’s difficult to say the least when you have somebody who plays a musical instrument along with others who need to practice as a group,’’ he said.
Music is a subject close to Hoge, who has been the director and guiding force behind the Mercer Community Band.
For 43 years the band, which draws members from throughout the region, has performed free summer concerts at the Mercer County courthouse lawn. This year’s concert season was canceled because of the pandemic.
With the virus still a threat, the state Department of Education has required school districts to develop plans for operating in the 2020-21 school year.
That includes band classes and performances — packing a huge number of band members into a small room probably isn’t in the cards, Hoge said.
“Every week Harrisburg gives us new guidelines,’’ he said. There are a lot of things on our plate right now.’’
Further, each school district has its own characteristics so no one plan suits all.
“This isn’t a cookie cutter approach,’’ Hoge said.
A major headache for Lakeview School District is that the district is spread over 12 communities and geographically is Mercer County’s largest district. While he didn’t have exact numbers, Hoge said the overwhelming majority of the district’s roughly 1,000 students arrive to school by bus.
If the 6-foot social distancing guideline is still in place, it’s impossible to have a bus filled with students. That, he said, creates a logistical nightmare.
“We’re looking at things like maybe having some parents drop off their children to school,’’ Hoge said.
“It’s not like we’re being given a choice in all of this,’’ Hoge said of state COVID-19 guidelines.
The district already has overcome one significant hurdle. Like other school systems, Lakeview used online technology to teach classes after in-person instruction was shut down for the year in mid-March. Lakeview used the Google Classroom web service, which took some teachers a while to understand.
But Hoge said they all figured it out, and the staff is prepared for online education if that becomes necessary this year.
“I couldn’t be more proud of how they took the time to learn about this,’’ Hoge said.
