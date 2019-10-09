School of skills

Grove City school board members on Monday got a closer look at what the Mercer County Career Center has to offer local students.
“It’s my philosophy to not stay still or stagnant,” Tony Miller said of his desire to keep adding new programs.
Miller, administrative director of the career center, led the board members on a brief tour of the facility before their monthly work session, which was held in the center’s conference room.
The Coolspring Township vocational school, which is funded in part by school districts including Grove City, offers 14 programs for high school students and several adult education programs.
Board members saw the simulation lab for the licensed practical nursing program, which resembles a large hospital room, followed by the electronics technology room, welding lab, auto body shop, and more.
“Everyone’s clamoring for skilled labor,” he said.
A lot of equipment has been obtained through grants, Miller said, pointing out several tall stacks of red tool boxes.
Students can also take classes on things like entrepreneurial development, protective services, carpentry, cosmetology, and computer information technology.
The center would like to see more students enroll in the machining program, and they may add courses for logistics, sports medicine, and dental assistants.
“The demand is so high,” Miller said.
The carpentry program has been going well, and those students might soon be making and selling sheds to the public.
“If you provide them with lumber, they’ll build you something,” he said.
The center, which completed extensive renovations about 10 years ago, has passionate instructors who contribute a lot to the students’ success.
Board members said they enjoyed learning more about the center, along with dinner that was prepared and served by culinary students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.