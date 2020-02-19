GROVE CITY – Now that staff and students have settled into Grove City Christian Academy’s new school building, they’re looking forward to sharing it with the community.
“I was super excited to get here,” said Annie Laurie Holfelder, who teaches seventh- and eighth-grade math, science and technology.
GCCA Headmaster Sidney Henriquez stopped by her classroom on Friday morning as he led a tour of the school at 105 Mill St. in Grove City.
The 17,000-square-foot building, which housed Save-A-Lot until the grocery store closed in 2017, has been transformed into a space to educate about 90 students in grades five through 12.
Students in pre-kindergarten through fourth grade will remain at the school’s Madison Avenue property, where the older kids had been taking classes in temporary modular units.
They were also using space at Grace United Methodist Church in Grove City because of the school’s rising enrollment, which has increased by about 50 percent over the past five years, Henriquez said, adding that GCCA now has 242 students.
The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on Friday, Feb. 21. The open house will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., and visitors can take tours of the building. Refreshments will be served.
The ribbon-cutting, hosted by the school and the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce, is set for 4 p.m. The chamber has requested that reservations be made by Thursday, Feb. 20; call 724-458-6410.
Visitors will get to see the main room, which is used for chapel, morning meeting, lunch and events, and the eight classrooms that are named after things that the students have studied, like Augustine, Socrates and The Shire.
Dec. 9 was the first day of classes in the building, and the students said they’re enjoying their new space.
“It’s really nice,” said Holden Wann, 11, a sixth-grader.
He likes being with his friends and teachers in a good environment, and he also participates in the school’s new athletics program, playing basketball and soccer.
Ellie Henricks, 12, who’s in seventh grade, said the new building is a big improvement, and she likes the natural light from all of the large windows.
She’s excited to see the new library, which is a work in progress, and she’s also part of the school’s production of “The Odyssey” by Homer.
“I just love adventure-packed books,” Ellie said.
The play will be performed in the main assembly room at 2:10 p.m. Friday, and the public is welcome to attend, Henriquez said.
Holfelder said she’s seen a change in the students for the better. They feel more connected to each other and what they’re learning, and she thinks the renovations turned out great.
“It really feels like we’re in a school,” she said.
Tara Severson, who teaches introduction to composition and classical writing, and has six children at the academy, said that everyone has been so impressed by the project.
GCCA leases the space from the Grisniks, who also own Rx Xpress pharmacy at the other end of the building.
New walls were put up, and quite a bit of classroom materials, supplies and furniture were donated from places like Hillview Elementary School, part of which is under construction, Henriquez said.
“We’re grateful... People came together,” he said.
There has been a lot of support from donors, plus the annual fundraising banquet and assistance the students’ families. He also thanked Albert Conti, whose construction company was the lead contractor.
The final steps will include the school adding its own touch with quotes, artwork and scripture verses.
Henriquez said that his favorite part of the new building has been seeing students of various grade levels come together.
“And we have room to grow,” he said.
For more information about Grove City Christian Academy, call 724-458-5253, or visit the school’s Facebook page or website at www.grovecitychristianacademy.com
