SCHOOL BOARD REORGANIZATIONS
School boards in Mercer County reorganized last week, naming board officers for 2020 and swearing in members who won their elections on Nov. 5. School boards consist of nine members.
The results of the reorganization meetings:
Commodore Perry
The board swore in election winners Sarah Clites, Joshua Jones, Andy Payne, John Rodgers and Jason Snyder.
Cathy Adsit was voted as board president and Douglas Keeling will be vice president in 2020.
Grove City
Nov. 5 election winners Dr. Constance Nichols, Dr. Armando Sciullo, Lee McCracken, Ryan Thomas and Douglas Gerwick were sworn in on Wednesday night.
McCracken was elected board president, and Thomas was named vice president. McCracken replaces Nichols as president.
These upcoming meetings were set: work session on Jan. 7, and voting meeting on Jan. 13, both starting at 7 p.m. in the board conference room at the district’s main office.
Board members will set the meeting calendar for 2020 at the Jan. 13 meeting.
Mercer
Matt Hazi was appointed on Dec. 3 to the board to replace Cedric Butchy, who stepped down last month after 32 years on the school board.
Hazi was sworn in along with election winners Arthur Amos, Rodney Bobby, Shane Nugent and Jacob Priester.
Dave Lengel was named president, and Nugent as vice president.
In 2020, work sessions will be at 7:15 p.m. the third Monday followed by the voting meeting at 8 p.m. If there is no school on the day of a scheduled session, the meeting will be held on the fourth Monday. Meetings are held in the high school library.
