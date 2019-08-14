Grove City school board members are being encouraged to get more involved with student activities and events for staff and faculty.
At the beginning of Monday night’s school board meeting, President Dr. Constance Nichols said that she has been invited by student council to participate in this year’s homecoming parade.
She was part of the parade last year and had a good time, and would like to see other board members take part in this year’s event if it’s OK with student council.
“That was a lot of fun last year. I threw a lot of candy,” Nichols said.
Several board members said they would be interested.
During his report, Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Finch reminded board members that they’re invited to a special breakfast held at the high school the week before classes begin.
It’s a kickoff event for staff and faculty that includes several presentations from administrators and other school officials.
“It’s a great time to interact,” Finch said.
He will share information about the district’s vision for the new school year, and discuss the “high performance school systems” model designed by the National Center on Education and the Economy.
Finch hopes that board members will extend their own vocabulary when it comes to education and learning how to speak the language that the staff and students hear.
He recalled a time about three years ago, when he and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Joshua Weaver had just gotten their start together at the district.
They turned to the work of Willard Daggett, founder of the International Center for Leadership in Education. Daggett focuses on rigor, relevance and relationships.
A student council member wrote a letter that referenced Daggett’s teachings – a good example of aligning your vision and your work, Finch said.
Learning more about such resources or coming to the kickoff event will give board members great exposure, and it’s meaningful to share in those conversations, he said.
The board’s biggest job is to establish the vision and policies that guide the district, leaning heavily on extensive research.
“I hope it empowers you,” Finch told the board.
It all ties in with the district’s comprehensive plan, which is a work in progress and required by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
In other business at Monday’s meeting, board members:
• Approved a change order for work needed on some exterior walls at Hillview Intermediate Center. The cost is $39,818 and the project includes new drywall and insulation in 10 classrooms at the existing building.
• Heard from Finch about a change order of about $10,000 that will go toward electrical hookups in the new cafeteria space at Hillview, which is under construction.
Power will be needed in that part of the building when school starts because there won’t be a working kitchen until mid-to-late November. In the meantime, cold and warm meals will be delivered to Hillview from the middle school, and there will be appliances to keep the food at the right temperature.
• Announced the next board meetings, which will be held at 6 p.m. in the conference room at the main offices: Wednesday, Sept. 4, and Monday, Sept. 9.
