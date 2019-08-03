GROVE CITY – Construction has started on Grove City Christian Academy’s building expansion, and a fundraiser to help with those expenses is set for next month.
“We’ve already had a lot of support from the community,” said Joe Morris, school board member and chair of the facilities committee.
The school is adding more classrooms to the former Save-A-Lot grocery store at 111 Mill St., Grove City. They are leasing the space and hope it will be ready to go by late October.
Grades five through 12 will be located at the Mill Street property, and kids in pre-kindergarten through fourth grade will remain at the Madison Avenue school.
Renovations started in July, and the walls for the individual classrooms are going up. New windows are being installed, and plumbing, electrical, and heating and cooling work is ongoing, Morris said.
In the meantime, students in fifth through eighth grade will use the modular units set up on Madison Avenue when school starts. The high school classes will temporarily use Grace United Methodist Church.
The school needs more classroom space to accommodate increasing enrollment, and the sixth annual fundraising banquet will be a good opportunity for area residents to contribute to the project, Morris said.
It’s set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Grove City Country Club, and the school is hoping to fill the room, which holds about 200 people, said Jeremiah Wann, board member and chair of the development committee.
A silent auction is new for this year’s banquet, and lots of local businesses have been donating items.
“We have some pretty cool stuff,” he said.
Dell donated a laptop computer, Chick-fil-A sent free meals for a year, Altra Firearms donated a Tommy gun, and there’s also a tour of Heinz Field on the list of auction prizes.
People are welcome to donate more auction items, and the school is also looking for banquet sponsors, Wann said.
Businesses and organizations can sponsor tables of eight for $1,000. Silver sponsors can donate $2,000; gold, $3,000; and platinum, $4,000.
Individual banquet tickets are $125 and can be purchased by contacting the school.
School representatives will share information about the academy and building project, and the banquet’s guest speaker is Jon Kolb, former Pittsburgh Steeler and Super Bowl champion.
The banquet will also help fund a new sports and athletics program at the school. There will be sports like cross country, soccer, basketball and archery, Morris said.
Plans for the expansion project have been falling into place, and the support has been almost overwhelming, said Abbie Michael, board president.
“We just feel incredibly humbled,” she said, also thanking God.
Grove City borough has been helpful, Tri-County Industries Inc. donated Dumpsters, and Grove City Area School District turned over some equipment and other items from Hillview Intermediate Center that they no longer needed.
Grove City Christian Academy is excited to have the new space, and they are still looking for donations of classroom materials that are in good condition, Michael said.
FOR more information about the Grove City Christian Academy building expansion project or the banquet, call the school at 724-458-5253. Project updates can be found Facebook at “GCCA Expansion Project.
