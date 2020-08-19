A Sandy Lake Township man who is a registered sex offender is accused of child abuse in two separate incidents.
Charles James Airgood III, of 5664 Sandy Lake Polk Road, Lot 4, was taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond at his arraignment Monday with District Judge D. Neil McEwen, Pine Township.
He was charged by state police with simple assault, reckless endangerment and two counts of aggravated assault in connection to a reported incident Jan. 18.
He was also charged by state police with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person stemming from a report Jan. 20.
Police said both incidents happened at Airgood’s home.
In the first case, Mercer County Children and Youth Services and state police were called to the home Jan. 19 to check on a 3-year-old boy who was being taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for treatment of a possible brain injury, according to court documents.
Police spoke on Jan. 21 with a doctor and child advocacy representative, affiliated with the hospital, who said the boy had injuries consistent with having been shaken. The boy also had healing rib fractures that were at least 10 days old. The head injury was consistent with abusive trauma, possibly from being shaken, and the boy was physically abused more than once, the doctor said.
The boy’s mother, Samantha Lynn Long, told police Jan. 21 that her son had hit his head off the armrest of a recliner at home. Airgood had placed the boy on the chair, and the child jumped up and hit his head on the armrest, she said.
Long, 28, of Masury, is facing charges of endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.
On Feb. 11, Airgood told police that, on Jan. 18, he set the boy on the recliner. Airgood walked down the hallway and heard a loud thud and found the boy on the floor near the chair.
He believed that the boy was running and tripped over something. Airgood said that neither he nor Long witnessed what had happened.
Police said the parents’ accounts are not consistent with what the doctor reported.
Because of the boy’s injuries, police evaluated his four siblings.
The examinations, performed by the same doctor who reviewed the boy’s injuries, showed that a 6-year-old girl was found to have a healing rib fracture, a vertebral fracture and a bruise on her back, according to the criminal complaint.
Long told the doctor that the girl was hurt after her 7-year-old sister jumped on the younger girl’s back.
The doctor, who said that the 6-year-old girl’s injuries were not consistent with Long’s account, reported that girl a victim of child abuse.
The older girl initially reported that her sister had a bruise because she jumped on her, but later changed her statement.
The 6-year-old girl’s father told police that she complained in December that her back hurt. He asked what happened, and she told him that Airgood grabbed her arm and threw her out of the bedroom.
The girl said Airgood kicked her in the back, according to a criminal complaint.
Airgood’s preliminary hearing is set for 9:45 a.m. Aug. 19 with McEwen.
Airgood is required to register as a sex offender in connection with his guilty plea in 2017 to corruption of a minor. He had been accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl in 2013 in Sandy Lake Township.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.