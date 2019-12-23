Rotary has a real winner with calendar fundraiser

GROVE CITY – The Grove City Rotary Club’s current fundraiser offers the chance to win money every day in 2020.
“We have 1,000 calendars we’re trying to sell,” said Susan Boland, the club’s president.
The Community Lottery Calendar costs $25, and each 2020 calendar is assigned a three-digit number.
If that number is drawn during the Pennsylvania Lottery’s evening drawing of “Pick 3” any day next year, that person will win $25.
“You can win back your money,” she said.
There are also certain days marked on the calendar with additional cash prizes.
The cover of the calendar features Rotary members, and each month highlights a different local business. Numerous community events are also listed.
The calendars can by purchased from any Rotary member, or at these locations: Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce; McGill, Power, Bell and Associates, LLP; Mercer County State Bank; and Sweeny Photography.
This is the second year that the club is selling the calendars – one of its largest fundraisers.
“All of the money goes back into the community,” Boland said.
Proceeds will support projects including new accessible playground equipment at Grove City Memorial Park; the Memorial Garden at the park; the YMCA Learn to Swim program; scholarships for Grove City High School seniors; and Grove City student attendance at the Rotary World Affairs Conference.
The club is also buying cornhole sets for the park that will be permanently installed; it’s funded by a matching grant.
In the new year, the club will need help with sprucing up the Memorial Garden – an example of the Rotary organization’s “service above self” motto.
For more information about the Grove City Rotary Club or to become a member, call Susan Boland at 724-967-2386, or visit “Grove City Rotary Club” on Facebook.
