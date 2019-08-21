Grove City borough officials continue to field complaints about residents’ stormwater issues.
Scott Pompa, who lives on Stewart Avenue, reported during public comment at Monday’s council meeting that there’s a drainage problem at the end of his road near the Jiffy Mini-Mart.
It’s over a foot deep in some areas, and he said the recent roadwork on South Center Street has made it worse.
Another drain needs to be installed, and this year is the first time he’s had water in his basement.
Pompa said his brother, who lives across the street, is experiencing similar problems, and the nearby playground gets flooded by stormwater.
PennDOT has recognized some of the areas they worked on need a redo, Borough Manager Vance Oakes said.
Earlier this summer, the borough added new waterlines to that part of South Center Street, also known as state Route 208.
PennDOT’s share of the project included milling, sidewalk upgrades, drainage repairs, and a new flashing light on South Center Street at Poplar Street, borough officials have said.
The borough would like to see if PennDOT’s repairs help to resolve the problem, Oaks told Pompa.
The infrastructure committee will take a closer look at the situation, said Joel Bigley, council vice president and committee chair.
Also during public comment, resident Ryan Mercer asked council members to make changes to ordinance 1462, which was recently adopted and addresses topics including certain rental properties.
Mercer, who owns Terra Nova House Bed and Breakfast in the borough and is chair of the Grove City Planning Commission, said that council should consider homesharing properties like Airbnb to be the same as bed and breakfast establishments.
It’s time to define homesharing as a “short-term rental” like bed and breakfasts, ensuring they are required to follow the same regulations, he said.
During a public hearing in June, council members heard from several people who agreed that bed and breakfasts are held to different standards.
Rebecca Hink, who owns the Jacqueline House in New Wilmington and was representing the Pennsylvania Association of Bed and Breakfast Inns, said that the amendment could potentially put bed and breakfasts out of business.
Bed and breakfasts have to follow regulations that address the Uniform Construction Code, health and safety, and they must have liability insurance – unlike Airbnb rentals, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.