REORGANIZATIONS
Grove City
Council members met on Monday night, and George Pokrant was reappointed president and Joel Bigley, vice president. Mary Kay Mattocks was named president pro tem.
These members were sworn in: James Henry, Amy Gallagher, Shawn Myers, Jeffrey Hodge, and Scott Jaillet. Other council members are Kathleen Daley and William Zimmerman. Randy Riddle is the mayor.
These reappointments were approved: Susie Lynn, planning commission; Dave Gills, zoning hearing board; and Tom Nesbit, vacancy board.
Council members adopted ordinance 1466, which increases the sewer rates for 2020. The flat rate for the average residential sewage customer is $21.42, up from $21.42.
Council meetings are held at 7 p.m. the third Monday of the month at the borough building, 123 W. Main St., with the exception of this month’s meeting, which will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 23.
Springfield Township
Supervisors met on Monday night, and Tim Stiffy was named chair, and Dave Swartz, vice chair. The third supervisor is Joe Mattace.
These appointments were made: Lucinda Lipko, township secretary/treasurer; Diane Ryglewicz and Jason Patterson, zoning hearing board; Ron Donlon and Patty Wilson, planning commission; Jim Malloy, economic development authority; and Judy Hassler, municipal authority and vacancy board.
Supervisors meet at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month and at 9 a.m. on the third Monday with these adjustments due to holidays: 9 a.m. Jan. 21; and 9 a.m. Feb. 18. Meets are held at the municipal building, 406 Old Ash Road.
