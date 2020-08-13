Ralph Osborne to celebrate 100th birthday

GROVE CITY – Ralph Osbcorne will become a centenarian next week.
Osborne, who lives in Grove Manor, was born Aug. 19, 1920, in Wick, Pa., to Samuel and Ethel Osborne. He went to Slippery Rock High School.
During World War II, he was a paratrooper with the Army’s 41st Airborne Division, receiving a purple heart and three bronze stars.
He worked for Cooper Industries for 40 years.
Osborne is a member of Grace United Methodist Church.
He and his wife of 77 years, Ellen, had a daughter, Vicki, who is deceased. They have three grandkids, Doug Cadman, Alison Yakubik and Alexis Bush, and five great-grandchildren.
He plans to enjoy his birthday with family and friends. He had wanted to parachute one more time, but due to COVID-19 restrictions he is unable to – but he’ll try again next year.
