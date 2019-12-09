State police are still looking information about last month’s armed robbery in Springfield Township, where a man stole purses and bags from three women near the outlet mall.
A man approached the women around 7:10 p.m. Nov. 10 off of Westside Square Drive on an access road between Grove City Premium Outlets and TownePlace Suites by Marriott.
The women, all from Ontario and in their 70s, had been walking to the hotel after shopping.
The man ordered them to hand over their bags, which he forcefully removed. He then ran toward the mall, and the women said he may have been a passenger in a dark-colored vehicle.
He is described as a white man between 5 feet 6 inches tall and 5 feet 8 inches tall with a stocky build and wearing a black knit pullover cap and dark clothing.
Police have determined that the suspect stole a “significant amount” of Canadian cash from the women, and he probably tried to exchange the money for U.S. currency.
They believe he may have fled to the New Castle area.
Anyone with information about someone trying to use or exchange Canadian currency around the time of this crime, or anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call state police at 724-662-6162.
