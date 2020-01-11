Grove City, PA (16127)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Windy with showers continuing overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Windy with showers continuing overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.