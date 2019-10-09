GROVE CITY – A scavenger hunt of sorts will have kids uncovering dozens of books at Grove City Memorial Park.
“There will be 100 books hidden through the whole entire park,” said Heather Baker, director of children’s programming at Grove City Community Library.
Baker has organized the event, Grove City Library Looks 4 Books, to help spread the love of reading.
The kickoff is set for 9 a.m. Saturday at the park, where the books will be hidden for kids to find. Each child can claim one book.
Baker was inspired by a video she came across on Facebook; a group from England hosted a similar event. She compared it to the painted rock project – people decorate and hide rocks for others to discover.
She’ll be hiding the books early Oct. 12 with help from volunteers. They won’t be too difficult to find, and the books will be placed inside plastic storage bags along with a note that says the child can hide the book again after reading it, or keep it.
If the child chooses to keep the book, they are encouraged to to hide another, essentially adding to the collection.
They can get a copy of the note from Baker or create their own.
Subsequent rounds of hiding should be done around town, and Baker reminds families to be cautious of private properties.
Some businesses are on board. County Market has agreed to serve as a hiding spot for the books, she said.
The books are in good shape and have been donated by community members. Those who want to help support the activity can donate gallon-sized Ziploc bags.
Baker is excited to get more kids interested in reading, and she asks participants to post photos of their finds and hiding spot clues on the “GC Library Looks 4 Books” Facebook page.
“That’s what it’s all about,” she said.
The Oct. 12 event will include cookies and a visit from Paddington Bear.
“I just hope that everybody has fun and enjoys finding a new book,” she said.
FOR more information, visit “GC Library Looks 4 Books” on Facebook, or call the library at 724-458-7320.
