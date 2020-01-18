GROVE CITY – Animals in Australia that have been hurt or displaced by the ongoing wildfires are getting some help from Grove City-area residents.
“I just felt that we needed to do something. I think global awareness is very important,” Heather Baker said.
Baker is director of children’s programming at the library, and she recently organized a sewing workshop to make pouches for kangaroos and other marsupials.
She’s an animal lover who has always been fascinated by Australia. When she first heard of the wildfires and the horrible devastation they’re causing, she knew she wanted to help in some way.
“It just breaks my heart,” Baker said.
She belongs to a Facebook group called “Animal Rescue Craft Guild,” which has been sharing information about how anyone can help the animals in Australia.
People from all over the world are sending donations, and Baker rounded up some folks with sewing skills.
“People are meeting the call to help the animals,” she said.
A dozen people spent last Saturday at the library, bringing along their sewing machines and materials. They also enjoyed some Australian treats made by Baker.
Baker doesn’t know much about sewing, but she learned some basic techniques using patterns for pouches recommended by the guild.
“I’m very excited,” Baker said, adding that she has since bought her own sewing machine.
Some of the pouches resemble purses, and others will fit marsupials of all sizes.
The fabric has to washed a certain way, and the materials must be soft baby flannel or fleece, she said.
The group made about 60 pouches, and some of the volunteers are working on more.
Baker will send the pouches next month to a wildlife rescue in Australia, and she’s collecting donations to help cover the cost of shipping.
She’s also raffling off a basket containing items related to Australia; proceeds will benefit the animals.
The sewing workshop turned out great, and it included Geoff Wild, a Pine Township resident who is from Australia, along with his wife Cheryl.
“It was pretty amazing,” Mrs. Wild said after seeing everyone come together.
The workshop showed the depth of compassion that people have in Grove City, and the Wilds appreciate the support.
Wild is from New South Wales, and he has also lived in Sydney; he has family living in those areas, and so far they are safe from the fires.
Lack of water and smoke inhalation are affecting many, and Wild’s brother lives about six miles from several houses that have been damaged by the fires, the Wilds said.
“And Sydney is surrounded by fires currently,” Mrs. Wild said.
She shared information about her husband’s family while Wild helped cut out pouch patterns. The Wilds also shared Vegemite, an Australian food spread made from leftover brewers’ yeast extract with vegetable and spice additives.
Emily Liszka of Grove City also joined the group. She likes sewing and was glad to have a chance to share her time and talent for a good cause.
“I always enjoy making things that are useful,” she said.
Liszka and the Wilds agreed that Baker is wonderful when it comes to organizing events that will help others.
For more information about how you can help Heather Baker, contact her at the library at 724-458-7320.
