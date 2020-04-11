The Grove City Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam circulating in the borough.
Several residents have reported that they received phone calls from someone claiming to be an officer with the department, Grove City police said in a news release issued Tuesday.
The scammer is able to spoof the police department’s number, making it appear that the calls are coming from the police station.
The caller has threatened residents with arrest warrants and legal action. Grove City police never request money or payment in lieu of jail, police said.
All payments for outstanding fines are made out to the court, not to a police officer.
If you receive this kind of call, do not share any personal information.
Police remind residents that if they do have an active warrant, it will be served in person by an officer, deputy or constable.
